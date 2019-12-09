Inter Milan And Barcelona Captains To Wear Special Armbands In Their UCL Clash

Inter Milan and Barcelona captains will wear a special armband in their UEFA Champions League clash. The armbands will portray a message against racism in football. The match is set to be played on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (December 11, 1.30 am according to IST).

Inter vs Barcelona: Inter Milan announced the decision on social media

This initiative was announced by Inter Milan on its social media. The armband is imprinted with the slogan "Brothers Universally United (BUU)" along with logos of both clubs and the hashtag #NoToDiscrimination. Inter Milan further added that it was a special initiative at an important time. Both Inter and Barcelona’s captains will take to the pitch wearing the same captain’s armbands for the Champions League match at San Siro on Tuesday night. The two captains will wear armbands in support of FC Inter Milan’s initiative “BUU Brothers Universally United - #NoToDiscrimination".

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling were subject to racism recently

Recently, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport received a lot of criticism for its controversial and racist headline. The front cover of the newspaper read as - ‘Black Friday’ - with former Manchester United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling featuring alongside the headline. It was published ahead of the match between Inter Milan and AS Roma. The publication was at the receiving end of criticism as fans were quick to react against the headline.

Inter vs Barcelona: Barcelona have already qualified for the next round of the Champions League

During the previous clash between the two clubs played on Matchday 2, Barcelona hosted Inter Milan at the Camp Nou. The match ended in Barcelona’s favour, with striker Luis Suarez scoring twice to overturn Lautaro Martinez’s second-minute strike. Barcelona are leading the group with three wins in five games. They have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. Inter are second in the group with two wins in five games. They need a win against Barcelona in order to qualify for the next round, as Borussia Dortmund are also tied on equal points.

