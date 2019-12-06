Lionel Messi Bags Another Honour; Is The LaLiga Player Of The Month For November

It's raining awards for Lionel Messi in the month of December. Just three days after getting his hands on his sixth Ballon d'Or, Messi has been named as the LaLiga Player of the Month. The Barcelona-skipper scored a total of four goals and made one assist for his side in the month of November in LaLiga. Messi found the net in Barcelona's 3-1 defeat against Levante and bagged a hat-trick during Barca's win against Celta. Luis Suarez scored the opener of the match against Leganes off Messi's classy assist.

One more award for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has already scored 9 goals in LaLiga this season and is only trailing behind Real Madrid's Karim Benzema by 1 goal. Lionel Messi is the first pick for the POTM award and his base card is expected to cost around 1.4-1.5 million coins. Messi's 95 rated card can reach up to 2 million coin mark. Next in the line are Karim Benzema and Luka Modric who have also performed exceptionally well in the month of November.

Barcelona are currently on the top spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 31 points in 14 games. They are ahead of Real Madrid only in terms of goal difference. Barca will next play RCD Mallorca on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:30 AM (IST). While Real Madrid will be up against Espanyol on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 5:30 PM (IST). Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other on December 19, 2019.

Lionel Messi is La Liga's Player of the Month for November 🏅 pic.twitter.com/3Bfxb4biRy — Goal (@goal) December 6, 2019

