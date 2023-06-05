'Barca Move Is An Option': Lionel Messi' Father Makes Massive Claim On His Son'club Future

Lionel Messi leaves Paris Saint Germain as it was made official by the club on Saturday since then the next destination of Leo has been the question mark so far in the summer transfer window.

As Jorge Messi and the FC Barcelona club president were recorded while having a meeting this Monday in Spain. Messi's father has reported to the media that Leo is eyeing to make a return to Camp Nou after spending 2 years away from the club with Paris Saint Germain. Postpones in getting the green light from La Liga on a viability plan that demonstrates to the league that they can pull off the coup economically threatened to derail a potential return to Catalonia entirely. According to the reports, La Liga has given the green signal to FC Barcelona to bring back Lionel Messi to play in the Spanish League.

What did Jorge Messi say about Lionel Mess's future?

Jorge Messi after meeting Barcelona president Laporta: “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça”. “Barça move is an option for sure”, Jorge Messi stated

Lionel Messi has an offer worth a billion from the Middle East club, Al-Hilal but according to reports, Leo wants to continue in Europe's top 5 leagues until the Copa America 2024. The FIFA World Cup 2022 best player can make a possible return to his boyhood club for 2 more years as his father cum agent quoted that he would love to see his son return to Barcelona where he signed his first-ever contract on a tissue paper.



Messi won two French league titles, the French Champions Trophy, 32 goals, and 35 assists in all competitions during his two seasons at PSG. Despite having some difficulties settling in at the club during his first year, Messi has been instrumental in PSG winning the Ligue 1 title this season. the return to the Spanish club will be a good way to end his career at the top level after he has already spent 20 years with Barca winning 35 trophies and scoring 672 goals with the club. However, the squad won't be the same as Jordi Alaba and Sergio Busquets have left the club but an attack with the Pichi-chi winner Robert Lewandowski will be deadly to watch.