PSG Lose Millions Of Followers After Lionel Messi's Exit From Paris Saint Germain

Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expires this month. The PSG fans booed the player twice in his last game for the French team against Clermont Foot. The Argentine was booed first when his name was announced during the announcement of the starting XI. Secondly, he was booed by the club fans during the second half when Leo missed a goal in the 54th minute. Lionel Messi has not been on good terms with the Paris Saint Germain fans since he returned to the club after winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022. His fanbase had a hard time fitting in with the club too.

According to the reports, PSG lost around a million followers on Instagram over the weekend when Messi made his last ever PSG appearance. Before the announcement of Messi's departure, the club had 69.9 million followers, and now the numbers have reduced to 68.7 million.

On what terms did Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain part ways?

Messi has had a decent relationship with the club as the player wished luck to the French club: “I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future,”

During his two seasons at PSG, Messi captured two French league titles, the French Champions Trophy, 32 goals, and 35 assists in all competitions. The player struggled a little bit to settle in the club during his first year but this season Messi has played a crucial role in winning the Ligue-1 title for the PSG.

Messi will be turning 36 this month and has still produced mouth-watering performances. He scored an overhead kick against Clermont in August 2022 and assisted Mbappe with a top-notch ball that became the fastest goal in the league. He also scored a match-winning freekick against Lille, which has been one of the most crucial games for the team to win the league.

Leo will be deciding his next club within a few weeks as the player is rumored to return to Catalan giants, Barcelona but a big money deal from Al-Hilal is where Messi's boat might be heading currently. If Messi joins Saudi Pro-League he will be meeting his arch rivals from LaLiga, Cristiano Ronaldo and most probably Karim Benzema who leaves Real Madrid this summer.