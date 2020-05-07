Inter Miami Target Real Madrid Duo Gareth Bale And James Rodriguez Along With Arturo Vidal

David Beckham's long last dream of owning a football club turned reality when he became the owner of MLS' newest franchise, Inter Miami FC. David Beckham's team were playing in their very first season until the global Coronavirus outbreak ruined their debut season. Inter Miami played just two games before the league was suspended earlier this year. The United States has been affected the most by the pandemic and the return of the league looks like a long road for now. However, that hasn't stopped David Beckham from planning for the future of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami transfers: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez on Beckham's list

It is reported that David Beckham is in regular contact with his Inter Miami staff via video calls. If reports are to be believed Inter Miami are targetting two Real Madrid's stars, James Rodrigues and Gareth Bale, in the upcoming transfer window. David Beckham has big plans for Inter Miami as he has already made it clear that he will try to bring superstars around the world to his side. Both, James Rodriguez (28) and Gareth Bale (30) are globally acclaimed players and their inclusion in Inter Miami will be a major boost to the MLS. Gareth Bale recently admitted that he loves Los Angeles and loves playing golf in LA.

Inter Miami transfers: Arturo Vidal could also make MLS switch

James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale have valid reasons to leave Real Madrid as they have fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu. As reported by The Sun, Barcelona's Arturo Vidal is also considering a move to Inter Miami. Arturo Vidal recently posted an Instagram post where he is standing in front of the Inter Miami banner. The combative Chilean later deleted the post.

Inter Miami's sporting director talks about the rumours

Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough did not rule the moves when he was asked about it earlier this week. McDonough professed his admiration for Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. In an interview with The Sun, McDonough stated, "We get linked with so many players and it hasn't stopped through this situation. So, as opportunities and as players get presented to us, we just continue to address them. Some of them are just straight rumours. Some of them are interesting but they may not line up with our goals or our financial valuation."

