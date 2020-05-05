Premier League Games Set To Be Shown On YouTube For Free: Reports

With the pandemic wreaking havoc and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League was suspended earlier this year. With 92 games left to play, clubs were dealt a major financial blow due to the lack of revenue and the piling up of the wages of playing and non-playing staff. After much clamour for a Premier League return, reports indicate that the Premier League remaining fixtures will be played behind closed doors in June.

According to The Sun, when the Premier League return goes through, games will be broadcast for free on YouTube. It is reported that some matches will be shown on specific YouTube channels so that fans do not miss out on any games after the proposed Premier League return. A proposal has been kept in front of BT Sport, Sky Sports and YouTube which is yet to be discussed in detail. Premier League officials want all the 92 games to be broadcast and YouTube is being considered as the best platform to bring 'Project Restart' to fruition.

Project Restart: Premier League remaining fixtures to be shown on YouTube

The Premier League has reportedly penned down a plan in which a majority of the games will be broadcast on BT Sport and Sky Sports. The Premier League broadcast matches for free on the opening day of the 2013-14 season. That was the last time Premier League televised any games for free. BT Sport screened Crystal Palace vs Arsenal while Sky Sports showcased Manchester United vs Swansea.

Premier League remaining fixtures: Premier League return

The Football Association (FA) and Premier League clubs are discussing a possibility to restart training on May 12 and resume the league from June 12. It is reported that no two Premier League games will be played simultaneously in order to gain maximal broadcasting coverage. Out of the 92 games left in the ongoing season, Sky Sports have a total of 39 games left to be broadcast and BT Sport have a total of 8 games to their name. The remaining games will be played behind closed doors once the Premier League return goes through.

Premier League return: Official statement

At a meeting of Shareholders, clubs discussed possible steps to resume the 2019/20 season



The League and clubs will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert advice and after consultation with players and managers



More: https://t.co/GJr8UN1Kzb pic.twitter.com/b5TjUkKcxp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2020

