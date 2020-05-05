Barcelona Ready To Offer €60m Plus Two Players To Sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona have reportedly made Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez their prime target this summer. With Luis Suarez being on the wrong side of 30 and the club planning to sell Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona will be left with few options up front. Barcelona are reportedly targetting Lautaro Martinez as their first choice, with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seen as a backup option. While clubs across Europe are aware that striking deals with other clubs post the pandemic will be a tough ask, given the financial losses accrued across the board, Barcelona appear to have inched closer towards finalising a deal for Lautaro Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Barcelona are ready to offer cash in addition to two players

Diario Sport suggests Barcelona are ready to offer a deal to Inter Milan to bring Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou. As per reports, Barcelona will offer €60 million in addition to two players to Inter Milan to seal the Lautaro Martinez transfer. However, the two players included in the deal are still unnamed.

Lautaro Martinez has reportedly made his mind up to join his Argentine skipper, Lionel Messi in Spain. Inter Milan have reportedly set a release clause of £94 million in the striker's contract and Barcelona's deal could see them offer up a majority of that amount while using players to fund the rest of the deal. Players like Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena are the names being linked in the deal.

Lautaro Martinez stats for Inter Milan this season

Lautaro Martinez has netted 16 goals in 31 appearances for Inter Milan this season. The 22-year-old Argentine also showed great calibre in Champions League this season with five goals in six games. Martinez joined Inter Milan from Racing Club in 2018 and rose to fame while playing for the Italian giants. His contract with Inter Milan runs until June 2022.

Serie A return

Serie A clubs will return to individual training on May 4 while team training will commence on 18 May. The Prime Minister of Italy announced that the country is walking the first step towards lifting the coronavirus lockdown. The Serie A return will reportedly go through between May 27 and June 2.

