Inter Miami Terminates Player's Contract After Outrageous Remark On Lionel Messi's Signing

In the Leagues Cup Round of 16 matchup against FC Dallas on Monday in Texas, Lionel Messi once again saved Inter Miami from certain doom. With 8 goals scored in the first 90 minutes of play, the hard-fought game continued to penalties. Another brace from the Argentine great kept David Beckham's Miami team in the game.

3 things you need to know

Messi has scored 7 goals in 4 games for Inter Miami

Messi has scored 3 consecutive braces in the last 3 matches in the Leagues Cup

Inter Miami beat FC Dallas on penalties to reach the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup

Also Read: WATCH: Messi Makes Fans Go Wild With Breathtaking Free-kick In 85th Minute To Rescue Inter

Inter Miami terminates the contract of a player because of Lionel Messi

As a result of his remarks on the club's acquisition of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami has terminated the contract of the goalkeeper Nick Marsman. After raising concerns about the team's readiness for Messi's arrival, owner David Beckham decided to release Marsman. Marsman had expressed worries about the makeshift stadium, the lack of protection, and the open access to the field.

After moving to Inter Miami in April 2021, the Dutch goalkeeper played 32 games before having his contract terminated. Messi, meanwhile, has had a strong start to his Inter Miami career, scoring twice, including an 85th-minute equalising freekick most recently in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal win over FC Dallas.

Also Read: Peak Barca moment ensues after Jordi Alba assists Lionel Messi for an epic goal | WATCH

Nick Marsman made a big statement in June ahead of Messi’s arrival

Messi was officially unveiled on July 16, 2023, when the former PSG star joined the MLS side for free after he decided not to renew his contract with the French team. Talking to the club, the now-former Inter Miami custodian stated:

"I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival," he said back in June. "We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. "We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready."

According to the rules of MLS, each club has the right to terminate one contract per season. The Inter Miami management and David Beckham did not think twice about applying that rule to the former Feyenoord goalkeeper. The player is currently a free agent and is looking for options for the upcoming season.