Inter Miami vs Sporting KC live streaming: Will Lionel Messi play in the MLS match?

Inter Miami will host Sporting KC in a Major League Soccer match at the DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami returned to winning ways as the brushed aside the challenges of Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the last MLS game. The match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

3 things you need to know

Inter Miami are currently placed in the 14th position in MLS

Lionel Messi led the club to the Leagues Cup title recently

Messi joined Inter Miami from PSG on a free transfer

Also Read: Applauding you today' Neymar's feat draws regard from Brazilian icon Pele's foundation

Will Lionel Messi play against Sporting KC?

Lionel Messi came to Argentina's rescue once again as the World Cup winner scored a brilliant free-kick against Ecuador. He has been in scintillating form for the MLS side. However, he is not expected to lead the team against Sporting KC as he will remain in Argentina for International duty.

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC TV channel and live streaming

Where will the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Where will the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be played on Sunday at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday.

Also Read: 'It’s in God’s & referee’s hands': Igor Stimac aims another dig at India-Iraq match fiasco

How to watch the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match in India?

Unfortunately, the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will not be broadcast live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match in India?

The live streaming of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be available on Apple TV. Interested people will have to subscribe to the MLS season pass in a bid to watch the match. The match will start on Sunday at 5:00 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match in the UK?

In the UK, MLS season pass holders can watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC live on Apple TV. The match will start at 12:30 AM BST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Sporting KC MLS match in the USA?

In the USA, people can watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC live on Fox Sports. MLS season pass holders can watch the match live on Apple TV. In the USA, The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.