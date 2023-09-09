Inter Miami vs Sporting KC live streaming: Will Lionel Messi play in the MLS match?

Quick links:
Lionel Messi in action (Image: AP)
Inter Miami will host Sporting KC in a Major League Soccer match at the DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami returned to winning ways as the brushed aside the challenges of Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the last MLS game. The match will start at 5:00 AM IST.
Lionel Messi came to Argentina's rescue once again as the World Cup winner scored a brilliant free-kick against Ecuador. He has been in scintillating form for the MLS side. However, he is not expected to lead the team against Sporting KC as he will remain in Argentina for International duty.
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium.
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be played on Sunday at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will not be broadcast live in India.
The live streaming of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC will be available on Apple TV. Interested people will have to subscribe to the MLS season pass in a bid to watch the match. The match will start on Sunday at 5:00 AM IST.
In the UK, MLS season pass holders can watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC live on Apple TV. The match will start at 12:30 AM BST on Sunday.
In the USA, people can watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting KC live on Fox Sports. MLS season pass holders can watch the match live on Apple TV. In the USA, The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.