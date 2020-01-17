Inter Milan Agrees To A £1.3m Deal With Manchester United For Full-back Ashley Young

Serie A club Inter Milan has agreed with Manchester United to sign full-back Ashley Young for a fee of a £1.3 million. According to reports, the former England international will undergo a medical test on January 17 before inking an 18-month contract with the Italian club. The 34-year-old club captain has spent nine years at Old Trafford, having joined from Aston Villa in the year 2011. He managed to score 19 goals for the Red Devils with a total of 261 appearances.

The Red Devils were reluctant to let Young leave

Inter Milan has long been interested in signing Ashley Young but the Red Devils were reluctant to let him leave due to a shortage in their defensive options. According to reports, after a discussion between Young and the club officials, they allowed him to join Antonio Conte at San Siro.

Ashley Young will be the third United player to join Conte in the past six months, with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku also securing a move to Inter after a disappointing stay at Manchester United. Sanchez is on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Young's unique record

Ashley Young is set to leave the Premier League with a few records to his name. Ashley Young would hold the unique record of having the 13th highest assists in Premier League history. The England international has managed to bag 43 assists in all competitions, with 25 assists in the Premier League for Manchester United. He managed a total of 69 assists when collectively playing for Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Ashley Young at Manchester United:



• 261 games

• 19 goals

• 43 assists

🏆 Premier League

🏆 Europa League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 League Cup

🏆 Premier League

🏆 Europa League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 League Cup

🏆🏆 Community Shield

To name a few, Young has more assists than the likes of Alan Shearer (64), Christian Eriksen (62), Kevin De Bruyne (60), Paul Scholes (55), Eden Hazard (54) and Mesut Ozil (53). Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is the player with the most assists in the Premier League history (162), followed by Cesc Fabregas (111) and Wayne Rooney (103).

