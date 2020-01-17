Premier League Preview: Liverpool Host Man United In Headline Fixture Of Matchday 23

Red flags with a Liver Bird will be on show at Anfield this weekend. Manchester United make the trip to Anfield on Premier League Matchday 23.

Liverpool have made an unprecedented start to the season. They have managed to avoid a defeat for an entire year.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have not titillated their fans with their performances this season. They are, nevertheless, fighting for the top four spots. Elsewhere, Arsenal host Sheffield United and Manchester City host bogey opponents Crystal Palace. Here is our preview of Premier League Matchday 23.

Premier League fixtures: Arsenal vs Sheffield United, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

It's been a mixed bag for Mikel Arteta during his Arsenal tenure so far. The 2-0 win over Manchester United has been the highlight, but the narrow defeat to Chelsea and the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace summed up Arsenal's troubles in defence. The Gunners will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for this game.

The Gabon international picked up a straight red during the draw against Crystal Palace for a reckless challenge on Max Meyer. Sheffield United have an impressive away record in the Premier League this term. With Arsenal still leaking goals at odd moments, Chris Wilder's side will fancy their chances at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will look to keep up with Liverpool as they host Crystal Palace at the Etihad. Crystal Palace have proven to be a thorn in the flesh for Pep Guardiola's side in recent games.

They registered an impressive 3-2 win over Man City back in December 2018. However, Manchester City have turned the tide on their troubles in the last couple of weeks. Pep Guardiola's men have not lost a single game since the 2-3 defeat to Wolves back in December.

Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Manchester United

All eyes will be on Anfield this weekend as Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday. Despite some injury concerns, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are expected to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Liverpool will welcome Fabinho and Joel Matip back into the fold.

Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita, however, are still recovering from injuries. Those injury concerns aside, Liverpool have a wealth of attacking options to choose from. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi will be available for selection, while the front three of Sadio Mane, newly baptised Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are expected to start.

Liverpool could only manage a draw at Old Trafford in their previous encounter. However, the Premier League pacesetters have dug in deep since then to eke out wins regardless of teams parking the bus. With the ever-vocal support of the fortress of Anfield and a close to fully fit squad, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League this weekend.

