Mauricio Pochettino Sends His Demands To United As Woodward Considers Solskjaer's Sacking

Mauricio Pochettino has sent in his demands to Manchester United as the club is reportedly planning to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an inconsistent run of results. According to reports, Pochettino wants the Red Devils to sign a director of football. United has long been questioned about their way of conducting transfer business as most of their recent signings have failed to establish themselves with the most classic example being Alexis Sanchez.

The club is known for their tradition of fielding homegrown players and with their recent approach of buying and fielding young players, a director of football could help them with recruiting correct players.

Pochettino does not want Woodward as director of football

According to reports, the Argentine does not want Ed Woodward as the club's director of football, given Woodward's inability to sign quality players in the transfer window. Woodward was also criticised for letting Ander Herrera go for free to Paris Saint-German. The CEO had promised former manager David Moyes that he will bring players such as Cesc Fabregas and Gareth Bale to Old Trafford but that failed to materialise.

It was Ed Woodward who bought high profile players such as Radamel Falcao, Angel Di Maria and Bastian Schweinsteiger to the Theatre of Dreams. However, all three of them went on to have a terrible time at United and failed to justify their price tags. He also failed to secure the services of Jadon Sancho and Declan Rice, two players that Solskjaer desperately wanted to bring to Old Trafford.

Pochettino will get the financial backing

If Manchester United do sign Mauricio Pochettino, then it is evident that he will want sufficient funds to bring in new players and who fit into United within a short span of time. Louis Van Gaal was given funds to buy players such as Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera Luke Shaw, Di Maria and Falcao. Jose Mourinho was given money to buy Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Solskjaer was able to bring in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

(with inputs from agencies)