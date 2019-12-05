Barcelona Raise The Release Clause Of Their Young Prodigy Ansu Fati

Barcelona's teenage star Ansu Fati's release clause is reportedly being increased from 100 million Euros to 170 million Euros. After the 17-year-old signs, a professional contract with the first team his release clause will be increased to a mind-boggling 400 million Euros.

Record-breaking release clause

His projected release clause amount of 400 million Euros after he signs with the first team will be double the world-record 222 million euros. Fati is the second-youngest player to be featured for Barcelona at 16 years and 298 days. He is also their youngest goalscorer. Anssumane "Ansu" Fati Vieira was born on October 13, 2002, and currently plays as a left-winger for Spanish Club Barcelona.

Read: Did Lionel Messi Play For Atletico Madrid Before Barcelona? Find Out How

Read: FC Barcelona Tweets Out Poster For Proposed Messi Movie After His Sixth Ballon D'Or Win

While Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau he has chosen to represent Spain internationally. Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score in Barcelona's stadium at the age of 16 years, 318 days when he made his first start for the defending champion, which was without Messi for a fourth game this season. After his second-minute opener, he also set up a quick second goal to further impress and put the hosts on their way to a 5-2 rout of Valencia.

Luis Suárez, who hadn't played in a month due to injury, netted Barcelona's fourth and fifth goals after replacing Fati with half an hour remaining. Fati received a huge round of applause when he left and the fans chanted his name. Fati, officially a player on its third team for 16-18-year-olds, made his debut on Aug. 25 in Barcelona's second Spanish league match.

Barcelona Head Coach Ernesto Valverde while speaking about Ansu has said that the player is still growing up and that Ansu is a striker who is mature beyond his years. Ansu's goals and starts have already caught the eye of the coach of the Spanish team who has shown interest in calling up Fati to the team.

Read: Lionel Messi's Late Goal Helps Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid; Twitter Reacts

Read: LaLiga Highlights, Review As Barcelona, Real Madrid Continue Winning Run On Matchday 15

(with inputs from agencies)