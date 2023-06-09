Inter Milan striker reveals 'what matters most' ahead of clash against Manchester City

Inter Milan is preparing to face Manchester City in the final of the Champions League, marking their first appearance in the competition's finals since 2010 under Jose Mourinho. Leading the team is former player Simone Inzaghi, who has directed them to this remarkable triumph.

Lautaro Martinez, a striker for Inter Milan, expressed his sentiments before the championship game and stated that his team's participation was merited given their difficult group-stage opponents, including FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The striker has recorded 28 goals and 6 assists in 56 games so far in 2022-2023 campaign.

"We had a very tough group we played Barca and Bayern and we deserved to progress. We played some top teams in the next stage too. We deserve to be here. We have worked hard to be here with the staff," Martinez conveyed to reporters prior to the game.

What did Lautaro Martinez say about his season experience so far?

Having recently succeeded in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Martinez now has the opportunity to potentially achieve a rare feat by securing victories in both of the prestigious tournaments. He has performed immensly great in the recent games and has been a key player for his club. He will be facing his national side teammate Alvarez, and only one Argentine will have the chance to lift both trophies.

"These are the two major finals a footballer can play. The only thing that changes is the shirt. The feelings you get are truly unique because you know you have made it to the very end. We are here thanks to work and determination," the striker stated.

Inter Milan enters the final as the underdogs against Manchester City. Nonetheless, Lautaro Martinez, expresses confidence in the team's collective efforts and dedication. Pep Guardiola's team is just one win away to achieve a treble this season after they won the Premier League and the FA Cup final last week against Manchester United.

"We have worked hard as a group, the team is what matters most. We need to work as one to win. We are one step from the win," Martinez conveyed, as stated by BCC.

He emphasised that they must be ready to take benefit of the chance since getting to this podium is the last obstacle in achieving their goals. Without a doubt, this match is of utmost importance to Inter Milan and the team as a whole. Martinez claimed the team's resolve and the significance of the occasion in his final thoughts on the impending game. He believes that he and his teammates should be ready to take all the steps required to win the UEFA Champions League as this could be one of the most awaited trophies for the fans and the entire club.