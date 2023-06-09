'This Is A Message To Top Order': Sourav Ganguly Takes A Sly Dig At Virat Kohli And Rohit

India and Australia are competing in the ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 at London's The Oval stadium. Australia had a firm grip on the contest after the first two days of play. More than 400 Test wickets have been captured by Nathan Lyon. On the second day of the match, Sourav Ganguly expressed his views on the match and was upset about the fact that the star bowler who could turn the game upside down was not included could be very costly for the team in the IND vs AUS WTC Final

India won the toss and chose to field first. The Australian team became their nightrmare after they hit 469 runs and to respond that big challange Rohit Sharma's side failed to reach even half of the target and scored only 151 runs. Questions are being asked about the tactics of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid in this game because India did not choose R Ashwin for the playing XI.

WTC Final: What did Sourav Ganguly say about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

“They showed it to the dressing room that if you apply and have a little bit of luck then you will be able to score runs on this wicket. Credit to Rahane, he was magnificent. Shardul got battered and bruised early on but he hung in there,” Ganguly said post lunch on Day 3.

“He (Shardul) has batted well in the past in England and Australia. It’s a good fightback from India. This is a message to the top order,” added the former BCCI president. However, India were all out for 296 in the first innings, giving Australia a lead of 173 runs. Sourav Ganguly stated.

Ganguly glorifies Rahane's superb batting and accepts Thakur's determination despite early challenges. Ganguly highlights Thakur's previous success in England and Australia and believes the partnership a fightback from India, delivering a message to the top-order batsmen on the importance of patience and determination in overseas circumstances. However, India eventually got all out for 296 in the first innings, trailing Australia by 173 runs. During lunch, Thakur was struck in the right hand and needed some medical attnetion, but he persisted in fighting the powerful Australian team.