Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight? Real Madrid Team News For Real Sociedad LaLiga Fixture

Real Madrid are set to play Real Sociedad on Matchday 25 of their ongoing LaLiga campaign on Monday. The top-flight clash is set to take place at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on March 1, with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Tuesday, March 2) according to IST. With Real Madrid walking into the match following major injury concerts to a lot of first-team regulars, we take a look at Zidane's team selection, potential playing 11, and see if Eden Hazard will feature against La Real on Monday.

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight?

Eden Hazard last featured for Real Madrid in the last week of January and played in their narrow 1-2 loss to Levante in LaLiga. The Belgium attacker suffered from a major knock in that game and was taken off in the 60th minute Vinicius Junior coming on for the former Chelsea man. Despite making massive progress in his recovery, Zidane will still be sweating over the attacker's match fitness and he could likely miss out on being in contention for Los Blancos for their Monday night game.

Eden Hazard injury update: When is Eden hazard coming back?

The Real Madrid manager is likely to remain without the services of his Belgian attacker for the Real Sociedad clash. Eden Hazard, who is joined by fellow attacker Karim Benzema on the sidelines is expected to back in their first or second week of March depending upon the speed of his recovery. The Real Madrid boss will not have a lot to worry about as he consists of a lot of options at the wide areas in the likes of Vinicius Junior, Isco, and Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Team News

Real Madrid will welcome back the likes of Marcelo and Alvaro Odriozola in defense with the midfielder Federico Valverde and attacker Rodrygo Goes also returning to the team and be in contention for the game. However, Zinedine Zidane will still miss many of his first-choice players with Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos still absent from the first team with Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard also being unavailable.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predicted Playing 11

Real Madrid- Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Isco, Vinicius Junior,

Real Sociedad- Alex Remiro, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Andoni Gorosabel, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Jon Guridi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak, Cristian Portu

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Madrid will walk into the game following a great run of form which sees the Los Blancos boast of a great home record this season. Despite missing a few key players, we expect Zinedine Zidane’s side to register yet another victory and walk away with three points on Monday.