Man United Have FAILED To Score Against Top 6 PL Giants In Last 6 Games This Season

Manchester United's struggle against the top six teams of the Premier League was on the fore after the recent draw against Chelsea. The Red Devils were forced to settle for a single point at Stamford Bridge even as Thomas Tuchel extended his unbeaten streak to nine games since taking over from Frank Lampard in January. Meanwhile, the Chelsea stalemate means that Man United have now gone goalless against the other five Premier League giants, spanning six games.

Chelsea vs Man United ends in stalemate, Solskjaer infuriated

Chelsea appeared to have an upper hand in the game against Man United on Sunday. But the two sides failed to break the deadlock. The game was marred with a refereeing controversy after the referee decided not to award a penalty to Man United after a handball from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The decision has left Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer infuriated. "Yep, 100 per cent. They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us", said Solskjaer on being quizzed about being deprived of a penalty by Sky Sports.

Man United vs top six teams: No goals in the previous six games

Nevertheless, Man United have now gone goalless against the top Premier League giants in the previous six games of the league, against Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal were the most recent opponents after Chelsea, among the top heavyweights to play Man United on January 30.

And Solskjaer's men could salvage a single point only from their visit to the Emirates. The Red Devils played Liverpool twice in January. Although the FA Cup clash ended in Man United's favour, the Premier League fixture ended goallessly. One game against Man City in the Premier League ended in a stalemate.

But Pep Guardiola's men managed to edge past in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Interestingly, Solskjaer's men last scored against a top-six side in the Premier League in October last year, only to lose the tie 1-6 against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Man United have displayed sensational form in the away games.

Man United away record as they trail by 12 points to Man City in Premier League standings

As per the Man United away record this season, Solskjaer's men are now unbeaten in 20 consecutive games away from home. Meanwhile, the club have ended up sharing points on four of the previous five away games, thus losing out on eight points. Solskjaer's men could register just one victory during this period, against Fulham in January.

Not the result we were looking for, but today's draw makes it 2️⃣0️⃣ #PL away games unbeaten for the Reds.



We go again on Wednesday 👊



🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/EFYGoz1AbG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the draw against Chelsea leaves Man United trailing Manchester City by 12 points. The Etihad-based outfit currently lead the Premier League standings with 62 points in 26 games as they sit second in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter