Is Edinson Cavani Playing Tonight Vs RB Leipzig? Man United Team News Ahead Of UCL Clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will be hoping to make it two wins in two when they host Bundesliga table-toppers RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 28 at Old Trafford. The Champions League matchday 2 game between Man United and RB Leipzig is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST (Thursday, 1:30 am IST), but netizens have been curious to know whether Edinson Cavani will make his UCL debut for the Red Devils in the game. Cavani made his first appearance for Man United by coming on as a substitute in the goalless draw against Chelsea at the weekend and Solskjaer has spoken about the availability of the Uruguayan forward ahead of the Leipzig game.

Is Edinson Cavani playing tonight? Will Edinson Cavani's UCL debut for the Red Devils come against RB Leipzig?

Having signed for Man United as a free agent on transfer deadline day, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani had to wait a while before making his first appearance for the 20-time English champions. Cavani was diagnosed with COVID-19 and missed the games against Newcastle United and PSG as he remained in quarantine. However, Cavani was handed his United debut against Chelsea in the 0-0 draw on Saturday and almost scored with his first touch of the game after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, fans are now curious to know whether Cavani, who has scored a total of 341 club goals in his career so far, will make his UCL debut for the Red Devils against RB Leipzig. On Tuesday, Solskjaer confirmed to reporters that Cavani will be "available" for the game against RB Leipzig. Cavani is also tipped to get his first start as a United player if the Norwegian boss opts to rest Marcus Rashford, who scored the winner against PSG last week. Cavani trained with the United squad following the Chelsea game.

Man United team news vs RB Leipzig and match preview

Man United recorded an impressive 2-1 win over PSG on matchday 1 of the UCL campaign and might resort to a similar three-man defence against Leipzig with the inclusion of Axel Tuanzabe. Along with Cavani, Donny van de Beek is also tipped to get a start on Wednesday. Fred and Scott McTominay are in line to pair up in midfield ahead of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Leipzig also earned three points on matchday 1 with a 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. However, Julian Nagelsmann's side are bound to face a sterner test against an in-form Man United.

