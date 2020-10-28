Everton's Jordan Pickford, Wife Hire Bodyguards After Death Threats From Liverpool Fans

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was subject to trolls and death threats from a section of Liverpool fans after his challenge saw defender Virgil van Dijk sustain an ACL injury, which could see him miss the remainder of the season. The English shot-stopper, sensing the threats, has now hired bodyguards to ensure his safety, along with that of his wife.

Also Read | Van Dijk played every minute in Premier League since January 2018 before injury vs Everton

Jordan Pickford bodyguards hired for protection from death threats

Van Dijk was injured in the Merseyside derby after a clumsy challenge from Pickford in the initial minutes of the game. Following the injury, tests suggested a ligament tear, which could be corrected with surgery. Various reports suggested that the Netherlands international will miss the entire season, while some also claimed he could never be the 'same player' again.

Jordan Pickford and his wife are being protected by bodyguards. Pickford has created a ‘ring of steel’ around his family amid growing fears he could be targeted by rival fans. Pickford has asked a specialist security firm to look after him and his family. #awlfc [mail] pic.twitter.com/BIOG6imchu — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 28, 2020

Following the injury, a troll attack was unleashed on Pickford by a section of Liverpool fans. The Twitterati blamed the goalkeeper for Van Dijk's injury, stating that Pickford had purposely injured the defender. Some fans went to the extent of issuing death threats to Pickford and his wife, forcing Merseyside Police to investigate the matter. His teammate Richarlison was also attacked mercilessly online after a challenge on Thiago Alcantara forced the former Bayern Munich man out for the next couple of games.

Also Read | Liverpool fans start petition to dismiss VAR official in charge during game vs Everton

Carlo Ancelotti claims Pickford is disappointed with Van Dijk's injury

Ahead of Everton's game against Southampton, manager Carlo Ancelotti exclaimed his sorrow and disappointment at Van Dijk's injury. Ancelotti, however, rubbished claims that Pickford injured the Dutchman on purpose. He also revealed that Pickford was disappointed and upset with the injury sustained by Van Dijk.

Also Read | Everton fans trend #PrayforJames after star gets injured following clash with Van Dijk

Premier League news: Jordan Pickford advised to avoid social media

According to a report by SportsMail, Pickford is shocked by the death threats he has been receiving following the derby. The player is determined to ensure his family's safety in the aftermath. The English shot-stopper has asked a specialist firm to provide security to him and his family, which includes his wife and their one-year-old son.

The security firm, in view of the Jordan Pickford death threats, has advised the family to stay away from social media. The activities from the family on social media could help miscreants track their whereabouts. Moreover, bodyguards have been provided for Pickford, who are guarding his mansion round the clock.

Also Read | Merseyside police investigating offensive tweets aimed at Jordan Pickford, Richarlison

Image courtesy: Jordan Pickford Instagram