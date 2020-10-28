Man United Interested In Signing Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano For £38 Million Next Summer?

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have struggled at the back with their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur exposing the hollowness in the defence. The club's effort to sign a suitable centre-back to partner Harry Maguire at the back failed to materialise the last summer transfer window. But the Red Devils have already begun prepping up for the next summer with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano now identified as the ideal choice to arrive at Old Trafford.

Man United to trigger Upamecano release clause next summer

According to a report by Times, Man United are working on the Upamecano transfer and an offer could be presented to Leipzig next summer. The French footballer has a release clause in his contract which will come into force in 2021. The Old Trafford outfit are keen on triggering his release clause, estimated at £38 million.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the defender's ability when his side come up against Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. Although the Norwegian tactician has rubbished reports that he attempted to sign Upamecano last summer, the manager claims he wouldn't want to comment on the player out of respect for the German outfit.

Upamecano transfer: Solskjaer to observe defender in Man United vs Leipzig clash

But the manager insists that he will keep a close look at the Frenchman, describing him as a great player. Upamecano's release clause of £38 million is at least £7 million lower than the previous demands put in by the Bundesliga outfit. Having joined Leipzig in January 2017, Upamecano has gone on to become one of the key players for Julian Nagelsmann.

Upamecano contract ends in 2023

He is bound by a contract that sees him ply his trade at the club until 2023. The Upamecano release clause report provides a major boost to Man United's pursuit as they look to establish a stable defence at Old Trafford. However, Man United are not the only club interested in roping in the centre-back.

Following Virgil van Dijk's injury in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Upamecano this January transfer window. Van Dijk is set to miss out on the remainder of the season with knee surgery on the cards. And Carragher believes Upamecano could fill in the boots of the Netherlands international.

Image courtesy: RB Leipzig Instagram