Is He Going To Be The Next Chelsea Manager Of The Todd Boehly Era?

When Chelsea parted ways with Graham Potter, a plethora of managers had been linked with the vacant managerial job. Potter was the second manager to be sacked following the removal of Thomas Tuchel earlier this season. Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has been given the charge to lead Chelsea for the rest of the season.

As per the reports, Mauricio Pochettino is leading the line to be the next Chelsea manager. The club hierarchy chalked out a list of candidates which also had former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. But he reportedly pulled out leaving a whole full of space for Pochettino to fill.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager to be in line for the Chelsea job

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager had some excellent success during his time at North London and players like Thiago Silva are already very synonymous with his process of work having played under him at Paris Saint-Germain earlier. Thiago had rave reviews when he was asked about the manager when Pochjettino joined PSG.

“Mauricio Pochettino did a good job with Tottenham, I think he comes very motivated, 20 years after playing for PSG. He knows the club a bit. Of course, that has changed a lot, but he knows football a lot, he will work with very high-level players. I am still a supporter of PSG.”

The Argentine manager has already had a series of meetings with the club management but significant work needs to be done as the Todd Boehly-led consortium wants to take time before nailing down the final option. Chelsea splashed lavishly but the results have not been satisfactory for the West London giants. They crashed out of the Champions League following defeats at the hand of Real Madrid while they are struggling to get it going in the English top flight and are currently in 11th position.

Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany are also said to be the other managers Chelsea are looking at and Enrique even had admitted he would love to work in England. "I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work. I wouldn't go to any team but to one that could do important things, which greatly reduces the number. I don't put my hopes up, really, because there are many candidates.

"I am lucky because my personal life fills me up. That it takes longer, that no offers arrive, well, it is what it is. I would go to a team with possibilities. That doesn't mean that I wouldn't work in Spain."

It remains to be seen who will have the final laugh but Pochettino will remain as the favourites.