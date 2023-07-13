Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi Reveals The 'only Thing Left To Do' Before His Retirement

Lionel Messi certainly has everything a global football star has but there is still a thing that he direly wants. The 36-year-old is set to be announced at his new club, Inter Miami on Sunday, July 16, a move that he chose over a possible return to his boyhood club Barcelona. Heading into a new era in his footballing career, die-hard Messi fans wouldn’t turn down the idea of Messi playing for the Catalans again.

3 Things You Need To Know

Lionel Messi played for Barcelona from 2006 to 2021

Messi scored 672 goals for Barca in 780 appearances

The Argentine scored for PSG, before deciding to move to Inter Miami

What is the only thing left for Lionel Messi to do before retirement?

Days ahead of his unveiling ceremony at Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi reportedly spoke to Exequiel Palacios about his time with the Argentina national team. Revealing when he will stop playing for the Argentina national team, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner acknowledged that he has achieved everything he had to. Here’s a look at Messi’s full statement.

"Honestly, I don’t know until when. I think it will happen when it has to happen. After having achieved everything recently, the only thing left to do is to enjoy. God will say when that moment will come. Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful. We had to go through very hard times in the national team. We were fortunate enough to be World Cup and Copa America champions. It’s time to enjoy."

Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina's win over France; Image: AP

On being asked by his Argentine teammate Paulo Dybala if he is human, Messi added, “When you are always competing, when you always have goals ahead of you, you don’t value much what you really deserve, what you are achieving. I am at a moment in my career where I enjoy everything that happens to me and I value everything much more because I know that these are the last years”.

The 36-year-old further added that he will certainly value football more when he is retirement and is not playing anymore. Meanwhile, Inter Miami earlier confirmed that they would host a major unveiling event coming Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium.