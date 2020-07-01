Is Lionel Messi A Billionaire? Who Is Richer Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi?

Most fans have enjoyed the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry on the pitch over the course of the past decade but there is seemingly another Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry off the pitch in relation to their career earnings. Over the last month, a number of fans have posed questions pertaining to the Messi vs Ronaldo net worth. Some of the questions around the global superstars were - Is Lionel Messi a billionaire? while some wanted to know, 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo a billionaire?' Here's a look at the answer to the question, is Messi richer than Ronaldo?

ALSO READ: How Barcelona And Juventus will Profit From The Arthur-Pjanic Swap Worth A Combined €137m

Is Lionel Messi a billionaire? Is Cristiano Ronaldo a billionaire?

The question of 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo a billionaire?' was triggered by a report from Forbes last month. The answer to the question 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo a billionaire?' is yes. The report from Fobes claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever billionaire footballer. The Juventus talisman made a reported $105 million (£83m) before tax over the last year, taking his total worth over the $1 billion (£789m) mark. Ronaldo also became only the third athlete to cross the $1 billion figure while actively playing a sport. The Portugal captain made an estimated $650m (£513m) in wages over his 17 years as a professional footballer while the rest has been earned through endorsements.

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes Trolled For drinking Milk After Being Subbed Off Against Brighton: WATCH

Is Lionel Messi a billionaire? Is Messi richer than Ronaldo?

The report from Forbes also triggered fans to ask the question, 'Is Lionel Messi a billionaire?' The answer to the question - is Lionel Messi a billionaire - is no. Lionel Messi became the highest-paid player in LaLiga back in November 2017 after agreeing a new deal to extend his stay at Camp Nou until 2021. Forbes reported that the Barcelona captain earned an estimated $104m (£82m) in the last year and is on course to join Ronaldo in the billionaire group in 2021, despite being around two and a half years younger than the Portuguese icon.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Merchandise Sold Out Within Hours After Launch, Fans Demand More

Messi vs Ronaldo: Lionel Messi net worth

Reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is an estimated £361 million ($466m) as of 2020. The Lionel Messi net worth as of 2020 is an estimated £309 million ($400m). Although Ronaldo has a higher net worth than Messi, the Argentine has won the Ballon d'Or a record six times while Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Image Credits - Leo Messi / Cristiano Instagram