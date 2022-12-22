Is Lionel Messi Leaving PSG For Inter Miami? Huge Update On 'verbal Agreement'

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has been all over the news after he led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title and the first in 36 years (1978, 1986). With the 35-year-old having completed his international duty on a high by winning the only title missing from his trophy cabinet, rumours have already begun about his club future, with the latest report stating that he has agreed on a contract extension with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lionel Messi to snub Inter Miami & stay at PSG

According to Le Parisien, Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement with PSG to extend his contract for another season, with his current deal set to expire in June 2023. This latest development comes after previous reports stated that the Argentine international was close to agreeing on a deal with Inter Miami. Matt Lawton of The Times had reported in November that the 35-year-old was close to agreeing on a deal with Inter Miami, which would have made him the highest-paid player in MLS history.

ESPNFC's Julien Laurens had reported that Messi had not agreed on any deal with the MLS outfit as he was keen on focusing on the FIFA World Cup 2022. While it remains to be seen what decision Messi takes for his future, PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi has made it clear that he wants the Argentine international to remain at the club.

"We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappé, of course — they’re the best players and the best goalscorers of the World Cup. I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup," said Al Khelaifi in an interview with RMC Sport. Alongside Kylian Mbappe, who won the golden boot at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi was the other star of the tournament with seven goals and three assists to his name.

PSG would hope to keep Messi at all costs because of the sheer quality he brings to the pitch. After a subdued season last year, the 35-year-old has begun this campaign brilliantly as he has already scored seven goals and provided 10 assists after 13 Ligue 1 games. In contrast, he had only scored six goals and provided 14 assists after 26 league games last season.