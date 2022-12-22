La Liga giants Real Madrid have once again reportedly shown interest in signing 24-year-old star forward Kylian Mbappe following their failed pursuit last year. It was stated that Los Blancos had multiple bids rejected before Mbappe finally signed a blockbuster contract extension with Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Real Madrid to bid a whopping £877m for Kylian Mbappe

According to Gazzetta, Real Madrid are willing to bid a staggering €1 billion (£877m) to sign Kylian Mbappe on a four-year contract after having three offers rejected in the summer. The report adds that a huge sum of this money would be in wages (£552 million), while the rest of the amount would include transfer fees and other signing-on and commission fees (£132 million).

With Mbappe out of contract in 2024 and the last year being entirely optional, the Frenchman could sign a contract with Real Madrid next summer. While Mbappe is expected to easily fit into the Los Blancos setup, he could also be viewed as a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Karim Benzema.

Kylian Mbappe's explanation for turning down Real Madrid

After signing a blockbuster contract extension with PSG this past summer, Kylian Mbappe explained in a press conference why he turned down Real Madrid and decided to stay at the Parc des Princes. "Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year, and I was convinced that would be the best decision at that time. The years pass but they are different and the context is different now," the 24-year-old told the media.

He added, "That goes for sporting terms, and also, personally, I was free to make a decision, and I know how important that is in France. It is the country where I have grown up. I have always lived here, and leaving my country wasn't the right thing. There is a sentimental aspect to his. It is my country. The sporting project has changed as well. That made me want to stay because I don't think my story is over yet."

Mbappe concluded his remarks by giving a message to Real Madrid fans. "I wanna say thank you, as they always accepted me as one of them. I understand their disappointment, and I hope they understand I decided to stay in my country," added the 24-year-old.