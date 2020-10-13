Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Bolivia? Argentina Team News For World Cup Qualifier

Lionel Messi will be back in the Argentina shirt against Bolivia in the Matchday 2 of the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) after a narrow 1-0 victory in the opening game. On the other hand, his opponents of the night, Bolivia arrive into the game after conceding a defeat in the opening tie of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Is Lionel Messi playing tonight? Lionel Messi injury update

Lionel Messi was included in the starting line up against Ecuador in the first match of the World Cup qualifiers. He partnered upfront alongside the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Lucas Ocampos to threaten the Ecuador defence. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had a massive impact in the game as he went on to score the only goal of the night, from the penalty spot. The Argentine football team captain is likely to start in the game as he has been keeping himself fit ahead of the clash.

Argentina vs Bolivia match schedule

Venue: Estadio Hernando Siles

Date: Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 13, 2020

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Match preview amid Lionel Messi return

The appointment of Lionel Scaloni as the Argentine manager in November 2018 has brought about a change of fortunes ever since. Argentina have managed 14 victories under him, besides four defeats and five draws. Meanwhile, Argentina have no injury concerns whatsoever. All players are fit and available for the clash. But Marcos Acuna stands doubtful for Bolivia after some discomfort in the previous game.

Head-to-head stats

Lionel Messi's side seem to have an upper hand in the tie against Ecuador. In the previous eight head-to-head stats, Argentina have managed four victories, while Bolivia have won on one occasion only. Meanwhile, three games ended in a draw. Thus, the odds favour Argentina as the two side arrive for the clash.

In the past five games that Argentina have played, Lionel Messi's side have managed three victories and two draws. They are undefeated in the previous eight games. On the other hand, Bolivia have had a tough time in the past five fixtures. Bolivia have bagged just one victory in the past five games, with four defeats to their credit.

Image courtesy: Argentina Twitter