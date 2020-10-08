Is Lionel Messi Playing Vs Ecuador? Argentina Vs Ecuador Team News And Preview

The qualification process for the 2022 World Cup is officially underway for South America, as the four best teams in the continent look to book their places in the grand tournament. Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will face Ecuador at La Bombonera in the first round of fixtures on Thursday, October 8, with the game scheduled to kick off at 9:30 pm local time (Friday, 6:00 am IST). "Is Lionel Messi playing tonight for Argentina?" is the question that's still up in the air after the 33-year-old reportedly picked up an injury during training.

#SelecciónMayor [Cambio de horario] El encuentro del próximo jueves 8/10 entre Argentina y Ecuador comenzará a las 21.30. — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) October 7, 2020

Argentina vs Ecuador match preview

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina have enjoyed quite a successful two years since the 42-year-old took control of the national team in November 2018. Scaloni has instilled a relatively fluid counter-attacking system for Argentina which occasionally covers the team’s defensive frailties. Scaloni's has a managerial record of 13 wins, four defeats and five draws since taking charge of La Albiceleste and the clash against Ecuador will be his first time managing Argentina in a World Cup qualifier.

Argentina last played a competitive game back in November 2019, when they were held to a 2-2 draw against Uruguay. Similarly, Ecuador will play their first competitive game this year, having lost their last game 1-0 against Colombia in November 2019. Gustavo Alfaro was appointed as manager of the Ecuador national football team only this year and has quite a challenging task of turning the country's poor run of form that has been sustained for the past two years.

'Is Lionel Messi playing tonight for Argentina?' though, is the question that still hangs in the air. Earlier this week, Scaloni revealed how glad he was that the transfer rumours linking Messi away from Barcelona were done and dusted. However, some netizens have felt that Messi might be given a break due to Barcelona's hectic schedule while some fear that the star forward is facing some injury woes.

Lionel Messi injury news: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight?

So far, there have been no confirmed reports that Lionel Messi is injured. In fact, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted training with the Argentina squad ahead of the clash against Ecuador. Lionel Messi seems fit and in line to start against Ecuador on Thursday night.

