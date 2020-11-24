Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Dynamo Kyiv? Barcelona Team News For Champions League

Barcelona will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League when they take on Dynamo Kyiv at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv. The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream will begin on Wednesday, November 25 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the latest Barcelona team news and Lionel Messi injury update ahead of the Champions League clash.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Fuels Lionel Messi Transfer Speculation, Says Barcelona Star Is 'unsettled'

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona preview: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight?

Barcelona come into the Champions League clash knowing that a win will secure their place in this year’s knockout rounds with two games to spare. The Spanish side has been in imperious form in Europe this season, scoring nine goals across their three wins this season. However, they come into the game on the back of a disappointing 0-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga and will be looking to put their poor domestic form behind them.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Star Luis Suarez UPSET With Lionel Messi's Situation At Barcelona

Dynamo Kyiv, on the other hand, find themselves in third place in the Group G standings, with just one point from three games. The Ukrainian side is still looking for their first victory this season and needs to start winning if they have any aspirations of making it to the knockout stages. The side won its last game in the league, defeating Inhulets’ 2-0.

Lionel Messi injury update: Will the Argentine feature in the UCL?

As is the case with most Barcelona games, all eyes usually are on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to see how he performs. The Argentine has performed much better in Europe than he has domestically, scoring three and setting up two goals in three games this season. However, in bad news for Lionel Messi fans, the footballing icon will not take to the field against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 4.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Excluded From Champions League Squad To Play Dynamo Kyiv, Fans Taken Aback

Lionel Messi return update: When is Lionel Messi coming back?

🗣 — Koeman: "Messi and De Jong were rested because our position in the Champions League is comfortable. Both of them are players who play many matches." pic.twitter.com/qRB4SBeCWj — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 23, 2020

The 33-year-old has been left out of the travelling party for the UCL clash, with Lionel Messi rested for the trip to Ukraine. While there is no Lionel Messi injury to be concerned about, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman bemoaned the fixture congestion. Speaking to the press, the coach explained that the decision to rest Lionel Messi was taken considering the minutes he has played with the club. Koeman also pointed out that since the attacker had a difficult trip back from South America after playing for Argentina, the star has been rested to avoid any Lionel Messi injury in the future.

Also Read: 'Messi Needs A Break' Insists Koeman After Resting Star For Trip To Kyiv

Latest Barcelona team news for UCL clash

While Lionel Messi and Frenkie De Jong have been rested for the fixture, the club is currently in the midst of an injury crisis. Barcelona lost Sergio Roberto and Gerard Pique to serious injuries over the weekend, with both players facing months out on the sidelines. Additionally, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets are unavailable for the Spanish club due to injury as well.

Image Credits: Barcelona Instagram