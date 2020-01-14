Is Marcus Rashford Injured? Man United Star Carries A Secret Bone Fracture Healing Device

Marcus Rashford is a man on a mission. The Manchester United winger has taken up the mantle of goal-scoring for his boyhood club this season. He is one of the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League this season. So when Rashford was taken off against Norwich as a precautionary measure, fans were worried that their talisman was one of the additions to the club’s lengthy injury list.

Marcus Rashford part of Manchester United's lengthy injury list?

Love this feeling ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RqEa7tboIy — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 12, 2020

Marcus Rashford has been in scintillating form this season. He scored 19 goals and assisted five more in all competitions for Manchester United this season. The England international was at his very best. He scored twice against a hapless Norwich side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprisingly substituted the winger when he was on a hat-trick. However, the United boss revealed that Rashford had been struggling with a niggle. He was substituted as a precautionary measure. So was Marcus Rashford already carrying a niggle or did he sustain it during the course of the game?

Is Marcus Rashford recovering from a fracture?

It seems like Marcus Rashford has been dealing with an injury even before the Norwich game. The Manchester United academy graduate was pictured with an unusual box in his hand before Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Norwich. The box seems to be a Melmak Ultrasound Bone Healing Device. The device is used in the treatment of delayed or non-union fractures. The ultrasound device is used to speed up recovery and is used for approximately 20 minutes. If Marcus Rashford is struggling, it intensifies Manchester United's problems. They already have the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay injured.

