Sir Alex Ferguson Goes Wrong In Backing Phil Jones To Become Manchester United's Best Ever

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest managers to embrace football. However, the Scotland International has been quite vocal about certain players having the ability to lead the side at Old Trafford. According to Ferguson, Phil Jones was one such player to have a crucial united in taking United to further glory.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said that Phil Jones could be Manchester United's best EVER player! 😲 pic.twitter.com/z8jveJgoTd — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson gets humiliated by United's performance, snubs City officials

Phil Jones was touted as Manchester United's best player ever by Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson had signed Phil Jones for a reported fee of £16.5 million in 2011-12 after his impressive stint with Blackburn Rovers. Ferguson was apparently impressed with Jones' commitment and leadership skills as a centre-back when Blackburn held United to a 1–1 draw on the day United clinched the 2010–11 title. Jones was touted as the one to lead United in the coming years. Ferguson went as far to say that Jones had the talent to become one of the best players ever to embrace football.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson bigger influence on English football than Guardiola: Solskjaer

Sir Alex Ferguson had described Phil Jones as a versatile player

Sir Alex Ferguson had spoken about his new signing Phil Jones way back in 2012. He had then stated that Jones could turn out to be Manchester United’s best-ever player the way he was playing. Ferguson felt that Jones may be one of the best players they have ever had, no matter where they played him. At a young age of 21, he was expected to be a phenomenal player as he could play anywhere on the pitch. Ferguson had further added that Jones had such a massive influence with his instinct and reading of the game that he could become the best.

Also Read | Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson opens up about the club's struggles

Manchester United will play against Norwich City in Premier League

Phil Jones did show a glimpse of his talent occasionally but has failed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in contemporary football. The player is not a guaranteed starter for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has often been criticised for making blatant errors while defending. His side are placed fifth on the Premier League points table and will next play against Norwich City on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Also Read | Emotional Cristiano Ronaldo has a message for Sir Alex Ferguson on Manchester United return

Image credit - PremierLeague.com/FIFA.com