Marcus Rashford Would've Scored 40 Goals Every Season Had He Played For City: Richards

Former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards believes that Marcus Rashford would have scored 40 goals per season if he would have been a Manchester City player. Richards expressed his views when he featured as a studio guest during the Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United's only goal in the clash as City went on to win the first leg. The second-half goal marked Marcus Rashford's 17th goal of the season.

Richards stated that he feels 'sorry' for Marcus Rashford as United are not as lethal in attack when compared to other teams.

Does Marcus Rashford deserve better?

Micah Richards, while comparing United with City, stated that the Red Devils look good while they are on the counter-attack but that does not happen every time. He feels that teams should be able to pick gaps while building their attack and Manchester United fail to do that.

Richards added that Manchester City always look to march forward while United play a little too safe. He feels that Manchester United always focus on not making any mistakes. On the other hand, City midfielders always look to play forward. Richards also feels that Marcus Rashford would have been on another level if he opted to play in a team like Manchester City.

Manchester City have scored a total of 56 goals this season. Meanwhile, Manchester United have managed just 32.

Currently, Manchester City are on the third spot of the points table with 44 points in 21 games. They are trailing by 14 points from the table toppers - Liverpool.

Manchester United managed to win the Premier League 2019-20 clash against Manchester City in Old Trafford but Pep Guardiola's side completely dominated the Carabao Cup match. They are on the fifth spot of the points table with 31 points in 21 games.

Image courtesy: Marcus Rashford's Twitter account