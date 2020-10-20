Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Man United? PSG Team News For Champions League Clash

Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster clash on Matchday 1 of the Champions League. The PSG vs Man United game will take place on Tuesday night, October 20 (October 21 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The Champions League clash is set to see several interesting matchups. However, a host of PSG fans have been sweating over the Neymar injury concerns after the attacker missed the side's last game, with many taking to social media to look for a Neymar injury update.

Also Read: LaLiga Chief Says Neymar, Ronaldo Aren't 'essential Elements' Like 'heritage' Lionel Messi

Man United vs PSG preview: Is Neymar playing tonight?

Manchester United will be looking to start their first Champions League campaign in two years on a positive note with a win against last year’s finalists. The Red Devils came from behind to win their last game against Newcastle United 4-1. Manchester United currently find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League table with just six points from four games.

Paris Saint-German, on the other hand, have made a solid start to the season. The Parisians currently find themselves in second place in the Ligue 1 standings with 15 points from seven games. They come into the Champions League clash after defeating Nimes 4-0 in their last game.

Also Read: Depleted PSG Wins At Nimes 4-0, Rennes Held At Dijon 1-1

PSG vs Man United team news

Man United: Hopes of a potential Edinson Cavani debut against his former club have been scuppered after the Uruguayan was left out of the travelling squad. Captain Harry Maguire hasn’t travelled with the squad as well but new signings Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri could make their Champions League debuts for United.

Also Read: Mbappe Sends A Heartwarming Message To A Young PSG Fan Battling Cancer

PSG: Thomas Tuchel has a growing injury list with Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer, Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti all out of the game. Marquinhos, Julian Draxler and Danilo Pereira are doubtful for the game as well after having sat out PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Nimes.

When is Neymar coming back: Is Neymar playing tonight?

With the Neymar injury concerns growing in recent times, there were doubts over whether the star forward will take the field against Manchester United. However, all the Neymar injury rumours have been put to rest by PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who confirmed the Brazilian’s availability for the Champions League fixture. Speaking to the press after the Nimes game, the PSG boss said they Neymar doesn’t have any issue.

Providing a Neymar injury update, Tuchel revealed that the 28-year-old was given a rest on Friday, but has been training with the squad since then ahead of the Man United game.

Also Read: Neymar Overtakes Ronaldo To Become Brazil's Second-highest Scorer After Hat-trick Vs Peru

Neymar return confirmed: Neymar injury round-up

Doubts about Neymar’s return were raised after the star missed PSG’s last game against Nimes. With the Brazilian superstar sustaining a calf injury last month against Reims, the Neymar injury rumours have been consistently making headlines over the past few weeks. Concerns also came up after the 28-year-old was pictured leaving Brazil’s training session with a suspected back issue.

However, the latest comments made by Thomas Tuchel have put the Neymar injury concerns to rest, with the PSG forward set to feature against Manchester United.

Image Credits: Neymar Instagram