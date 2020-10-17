Mbappe Sends A Heartwarming Message To A Young PSG Fan Battling Cancer

Paris Saint-Germain continued their solid start to the season with a 4-0 away victory at Nimes. The Parisians have now won their last five games in the league and sit at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 15 points from seven games. Although the game featured some great performances by PSG players, it was youngster Kylian Mbappe who was the star of the show, with his heartfelt celebration loved by football fans.

Nimes vs PSG highlights

PSG thoroughly dominated the Nimes vs PSG game, ending the clash with 76% possession and 11 shots on target. The hosts had their task cut out after Loick Landre was sent off early for his rash tackle on Rafinha. Kylian Mbappe gave his side the lead around the half-hour mark, rounding the keeper after being played through by Rafinha. After threatening multiple times, PSG finally found their second in the 77th minute courtesy of Alessandro Florenzi. The comprehensive victory was completed after Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia scored in the last 10 minutes for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe message after scoring vs Nimes

Although Kylian Mbappe performed his trademark celebration for his second goal against Nimes, it was his heartfelt celebration for his first strike which attracted all the attention. After giving PSG the lead, Kylian Mbappe was seen raising his shirt as he unveiled a message underneath it. The message on Kylian Mbappe’s shirt translated to “Courage Lucas, I am with you”, with the Frenchman sending a message of support to a young PSG fan who is battling cancer. The 21-year-old was visibly emotional as he celebrated his first goal as he blew kisses to the camera.

Kylian Mbappe goal celebration praised by fans

come to madrid — m. (@halazard) October 16, 2020

Bravoo 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rawane (@Rawane85752080) October 16, 2020

so proud of u 🥺 — samiraᶜᵉᶜ #AG6 (@grwzmann) October 16, 2020

The young attacker also posted pictures of his heartfelt celebration on his social media accounts after the game. Many fans reacted to Kylian Mbappe’s gesture, with several PSG players praising the Frenchman as well. Pablo Sarabia, Angel Di Maria and Presnel Kimpembe commented on the PSG star’s post on Instagram as they showed their appreciation.

After Kylian Mbappe posted the picture, several fans praised the youngster for his amazing gesture, while others wrote that they are proud of him. However, many football fans hilariously asked Kylian Mbappe to confirm his move to Real Madrid, while others asked him to continue his goalscoring form when he takes on Manchester United in the Champions League.

Image Credits: Kylian Mbappe Twitter