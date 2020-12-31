ISL 2020-21: Fran Gonzalez Discusses His Time In India And Move To Bengaluru FC

One of the key figures of Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning team last season, Fran Gonzalez moved to Bengaluru FC following centre-back Alberto Serran's departure. We sat down in conversation with Fran Gonzalez and discussed his time in India and about his move to Bengaluru FC and a lot more about the ISL 2020-21.

Here's an excerpt from the Fran Gonzalez interview

Tell us about the move to Bengaluru FC

To be honest, the summer was a little complicated for me with regard to my professional situation. I was under contract with Mohun Bagan which meant I had no other offers. There were talks of a merger and I wanted clarity on my situation, however I was offered none. They finally got back to me in October asking to end our relationship. It was too late to move anywhere and I decided to stay back home in Spain. I then got a call from my agent expressing Bengaluru FC’s interest in me. I wanted to fight for a title and BFC seemed to be the perfect place for me to attempt to be a champion again.

Tell us about what happened with Mohun Bagan and what was the situation?

It was rather simple. I did my best on and off the pitch to make the team champions last season and I was promised a few things which they conveniently went back on. I was called to join ATKMB at the start, but I knew from before that the move would not materialise. Anyway, I love the Mariners and would prefer not to speak about the club. The truth will come out when it has to. I am focused on my season with BFC at the moment.

How would you assess your season so far in the ISL 2020-21?

It hasn’t been the easiest, given I am used to starting games every season. But this is a team that has been working together for many seasons and I am trying to do my very best to help the team. And that is the most important thing at the moment. We are a family and a solid team. I will keep working hard and try to improve and look for a chance to play all 90 minutes. That is my target as of now.

What are some similarities and differences between Kibu Vicuña and Carles Cuadrat? Both are Spaniards.

I think the both of them are really good coaches who have different styles. But at the end of the day, they both are winners and that’s important. If you watch Bengaluru FC's games with a keen eye, you will understand how good we are tactically. Carles has a plan for every game and we understand what he desires and go about trying to achieve it. I don’t think there is another team like this on that front, except maybe ATKMB. As for Kibu, he is also a great person and I have no doubt that Kerala will do better under him. Last season at Bagan, we started poorly, but soon understood what he wanted from us and after that it was only uphill. I enjoyed my time with Kibu and we have a lot of happy memories.

The ISL is now in its 7th season. Can you tell us how the league is perceived in Europe especially in your country in Spain?

As you are aware of the number of Spanish players and coaches who are part of the ISL over the last few years, so I can assure you that there is a following of the competition from others back home in Spain. There is an increasing number of people who want to come here and enjoy the experience. Indian football is on the rise and it is a pleasure for me to play my part in it. The League is on track to becoming one of the most important ones in Asia.

What are some of the challenges that you have faced so far in India?

I started my career in India with a very big club and the fans asked us to make them champions. Believe me, it wasn’t easy. But we gave our life to make it happen. This season, I arrive to BFC, the best club in India, and now it is another big challenge to me because I came here to become a champion again. There is no other better reason why I am here.

Your 5-a side ISL team

Gurpreet, Sandesh as stopper, Sunil, and Ashique as full-back and Manvir in the front. I would become an Asian champion coaching these guys!

Your advice to the budding footballers of India

I would like to tell the youngsters who are playing professionally that they are doing a very good job. At times foreigners are not patient enough with them. Most of the times what they need is someone to constantly encourage them, to keep giving them belief. Just the simple words. I tried to be that person last season with our younger players and that was a key reason we fought like a family. Over here, I see that Sunil and the other experienced players are like that as well with the youngsters and I am so happy to be a part of such a dressing room.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Some Indian Players Look Like They've Never Been Coached Before, Says Robbie

Also Read | Gareth Bale 'banished' By Real Madrid As LaLiga Giants Shut Out On Spurs Star

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Are A Touch Above The Rest In The ISL 2020-21, Believes Farukh Choudhary

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Boss Juan Ferrando Unhappy With League Schedule

Image Credits: Bengaluru FC Media