Gareth Bale 'banished' By Real Madrid As LaLiga Giants Shut Out On Spurs Star

As per latest reports, Real Madrid have ruled out the possibility of Gareth Bale playing for the club again. The Welshman has failed to impress since joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and it is said that Real Madrid are not interested to facilitate Gareth Bale's return to the Spanish capital even if Tottenham Hotspur opt against signing him permanently.

Gareth Bale rejoined Tottenham on a season-long loan earlier this year but has struggled to hit top form and has scored just one Premier League goal leaving the Tottenham chiefs disappointed with his contributions. Tottenham and Real Madrid may both turn Gareth Bale away in the summer leaving the striker in a limbo.

The Spanish giants will look to find him a new club as Zinedine Zidane clearly doesn't want the winger back and has no plans for him. Tottenham too will be sceptical to buy the player given his recent injuries. Roy Keane too criticised Bale and questioned his abilities. He said "I don’t see Gareth Bale getting back to the level he was a few years ago. Top players, you’ve got to play week-in and week-out. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and when Bale is at his best, we’re going back a few years now, I know he’s produced big moments in big games - but he looks way off it".

Gareth Bale:

"If it wasn't for injuries, my name would be in the same debate with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi name.#garethbale #ronaldo #messi



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Kg2jalnznn — Inside Sport (@InsideSportInfo) December 29, 2020

Bale Injury update - Player faces few weeks away with calf injury

Jose Mourinho gave a Bale injury update and confirmed that the player is currently out of action with a calf injury he suffered against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup and that it might take a few weeks before the player gets back into action. Bale’s return to Spurs was indeed a homecoming but his debut was delayed as he was nursing a knee injury from his time at Real Madrid and once again the player in on the sidelines having been ruled out due to an injury. The player will know that time is running down and will look to come back fit and make a mark for himself before the summer.

Image credits: Real Madrid Twitter