ISL 2020-21: Some Indian Players Look Like They've Never Been Coached Before, Says Robbie

Debutants SC East Bengal started their ISL journey with a loss against arch-rivals ATK-Mohun Bagan last week before being outclassed by a strong Mumbai City FC side. The SC East Bengal have no points and lie at the bottom of the points table after having lost two in two. The Liverpool legend made a critical assessment of the level of the Indian players and went on to say that they had perhaps never been coached before.

“I am devastated myself. I hope players are hurting as much as me. We have to go again in 4-5 days (vs NorthEast United FC). We are still coaching players, in all honesty, some Indian players look like they haven’t been coached before. We are trying to get them to play in our system and the intricate passing we do. We have to learn pretty quick. We have to be better,” said Robbie Fowler, hinting that individual errors are costing the team games, however, he did not go not naming any of the players.

Also Read | MUN Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

"We played two great teams and when you commit mistakes they will punish you. We will learn from that and we will soldier on. There is a little bit of work to do on the training park," he further added, during the post-match conference. The manager admitted that his SC East Bengal looked sloppy and unorganised and that he has things to worry over his squad, "We are coaching the players, in all fairness, I think a few of them have probably never been coached before and that's what we are doing. We are trying to make our players better, trying to make the Indian players better and that takes a good coach and I don't think they've had that in the years gone by."

Also Read | Hyderabad Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2020 Preview

ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC in a nutshell

SC East Bengal was unfortunate to lose Daniel Fox so early in the game, and Mumbai had an early opportunity to get on the scoring but were denied by Debjit Majamder. But it didn't take much longer for Mumbai City FC to grab the lead courtesy to a goal from Adam le Fondre who found himself in a great position from a pass by Hugo Boumous.

Scenes from our encounter with Mumbai City FC #MCFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/68rsBfcFLW — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 2, 2020

In the second half, Hugo Boumous was tripped by the goalkeeper that resulted in a penalty, which was well struck by Adam Le Fondre who sent the Goalie the wrong side to double Mumbai's lead. In the 58th minute, Mumbai City FC tripled their lead when Jahouh played an outside out the foot pass from to find Boumous inside the box who laid on a pass for Santana on the volley, to mark his maiden ISL goal. With the result, Mumbai City FC moved up to the top of the ISL standings, level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Also Read | Man City Fan From India Names Newborn Child 'Aguero' After Dynamic Argentine Star

Also Read | HFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Image credits: ISL Media