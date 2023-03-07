ISL 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC will be up against Bengaluru FC in the Leg 1 match of the semifinal stage at the Indian Super League 2022-23. Mumbai heads into the match after suffering a 0-1 loss to East Bengal in their last league game. Despite the loss, Mumbai City finished as the table toppers and lifted the Hero ISL League shield.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC finished fourth in the points table and won 1-0 against Kerala Blasters on March 3 in the knockout game to qualify for the semis. Sunil Chhetri registered his third goal of the season against the Blasters. In the other semifinal, ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns against Hyderabad, having made it to the semis after beating Odisha FC 2-0 on March 4.

Heading into the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC semifinal, Mumbai City leads the head-to-head record by a whisker. While Mumbai has registered six wins against Bengaluru so far, the latter has emerged as the winners in five games. In the meantime, only one match out of the total of 12 games has ended in a draw.

Where will the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Semifinal take place?

The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2022-23 semifinal is scheduled to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

When will the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Semifinal begin?

The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2022-23 semifinal is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm IST, on Tuesday, March 7.

How to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Semifinal?

Indian football fans can tune in to the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV to watch the live streaming of the match.

How to watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Semifinal?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Star Sports Network.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Semifinal: Predicted line-up

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Bruno Almeida, Naorem Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri