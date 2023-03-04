On Friday, when Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC met at the Kanteervara Stadium in Bengaluru, tempers flared. The match-up became a subject of controversy over a goal scored by Sunil Chhetri. Blasters were unhappy with the referee's decision to award the goal and hence walked off the pitch as a sign of protest.

In the first half of the Extra Time, Bengaluru FC were awarded a freekick which was taken quickly by captain Chhetri. Chhetri's lofted delivery went in the net, leading to a huge uproar on the field by the Blasters. As per what transpired, Sunil Chhetri did not wait for the referee to blow the whistle and took his shot. Blasters' team which was unprepared for the potential strike by Chhetri, went into agony after the goal was given. It was a crucial goal as up until that point it was all square in the Krantiveer Stadium. The Kerala Blasters' coach and team were absolutely bemused over Sunil Chhetri's way to put the ball in the net and the corroboration by the referee, thus walked off the pitch with 20 minutes still to play.

