ISL: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Head Coach Eelco Schattorie After Dismal Season

Big things were expected from Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the start of the 2019-20 ISL season. The management decided to bring in Eelco Schattorie as the Kerala Blasters coach as they aimed to push for a top-four spot over the course of the season. However, things did not go as planned for the franchise as they ended their 2019-20 season at the seventh spot in the league standings having won just four matches from 18 games. Due to their poor display, Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie was relieved of his duties as announced on the club's official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

ISL: Kerala Blasters FC part ways with head coach Eelco Schattorie

Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with the Head Coach, Eelco Schattorie.



We'd like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future.#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/OMZ4hGJJAD — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 22, 2020

Eelco Schattorie earned rave reviews while coaching NorthEast United FC over the ISL 2018-19 season. That earned him a big-money move as the new Kerala Blasters coach before the start of the season. However, the team's dismal overall performance in the Indian top-flight saw them lose seven matches and left the team three spots away from a play-off qualification spot. The Kerala Blasters coach parted ways with the franchise after just one season with the club as was revealed on Wednesday. There are rumours that Eelco Schattorie could return to NorthEast United FC next season.

Ian Hume heaps praise on ISL franchise Kerala Blasters fans

Iain Hume 🗣️ - "I don't think I've been in the stadium that has been anything but incredible."



Former Blaster has heaped high praise for our fans from his time in ISL! 💛#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/i8DhNxPe3G — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 21, 2020

