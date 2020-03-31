ISL 2019-20 Sets Record, Witnesses 51 Per Cent Growth In Viewership

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) saw ATK become the first team to win a record three ISL titles after their win over Chennaiyin FC in the summit clash earlier this month. However, the ongoing season also recorded huge growth in terms of viewership.

51 per cent growth

As per the latest reports of Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the 2019-20 season of the ISL has recorded a 51% jump in viewership among the urban audience. Other media reports have also confirmed that the season opener between two-time finalists Kerala Blasters FC and the eventual winners ATK that was played on October 20 saw viewership double compared to the previous season.

ATK win their record third title

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) final to win their record third title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Chennaiyin did score a goal in the second half but the Kolkata side sealed the deal by scoring an all-important goal to add yet another trophy in their cabinet. Coming into this summit clash, both sides had won the tournament twice and were battling it out to hold the trophy for the third time.

ATK were the dominant team as they played some outstanding brand of football in the all-important clash which was contested in an empty Fatorda Stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez was the hero of the finale as he scored two goals. He had found the back of the net in the 10th minute as the Kolkata outfit went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

ATK did not let it slip away when they were back in the field during the second half as Hernandez's countryman Edu Garcia scored one in the 48th minute. However, there was a late strike from Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis as it seemed that the Chennaiyin FC would prove a point or two in the second half. Unfortunately, Hernandez completed the formalities by scoring one after full time as the ATK players and camp erupted in joy.

(with inputs from agencies)