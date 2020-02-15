Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And ISL Standings

Kerala Blasters host Bengaluru FC for their Matchday 17 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Kerala Blasters are currently on the eighth spot of the ISL points table with 3 wins in 16 games (Draws 6, Losses 7). The Kerala-based team have a total of 15 points to their name. Kerala Blasters have won just once in their last five games (Losses 3, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 27 goals. They have a goal difference of (-4).

Bengaluru FC are currently on the third spot of the ISL points table with 8 wins in 16 games (Draws 5, Losses 3). They have a total of 29 points to their name. Bengaluru FC have won thrice in their last 5 games (Loss 1, Draw 1). They have found the net 19 times this season and conceded 9 goals. They have a goal difference of 10.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: When and where to watch?

Competition: Indian Super League 2019-20 Date and Time: Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 7:30 PM Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network, Jio TV and Hotstar Premium

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Manager Talks

Eelco Schattorie's pre-match presser

.@ESchattorie - "The next game is going to be a tough one. There are emotions going to be involved obviously when both the teams play. We are preparing well at the moment and we will go and fight to keep the 3 points here in Kochi."#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/K6KJ1lEpJ7 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) February 12, 2020

Carles Cuadrat's pre-match presser

CC: As a coach I have to try and make good decisions, but you cannot know exactly whether a decision will work or not. That's why I never want to calculate whether to get a yellow card to rest a player or not. #KBFCBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 13, 2020

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Full Squads

Kerala Blasters squad

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu.

Bengaluru FC squad

Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro ,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia