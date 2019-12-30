ISL Table Review After Matchday 10, Squad Updates And Highlights

10 matches have taken place in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season and the table is starting to take shape. FC Goa top the table with some impressive attacking displays in recent weeks followed by ATK who beat Bengaluru FC. Hyderabad FC endured another miserable outing in the ISL as they were beaten by Mumbai City at the Andheri Sports Complex.
Also Read | ISL: Mumbai City eye first home win, take on Hyderabad
This is how the table shapes up at the end of 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 30, 2019
Bring 🔛 the #HeroISL in 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ 🔥#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/yUAOdVCA6y
Also Read | Odisha vs Jamshedpur ISL live streaming details, team news and predicted XI
FC Goa continue to impress as they made their way to an entertaining 3-4 win against Chennaiyin FC. The Gaurs are now at the top of the ISL table with 21 points from 10 matches. They have lost just one match this season. They are followed by ATK on the second position. ATK beat third-placed Bengaluru FC on home soil thanks to a David Williams goal. Mumbai City FC, who beat Hyderabad FC at home turf, are fourth on the table. Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC by a 2-1 margin to reduce the gap from the top four ISL teams.
Also Read | ISL Matchday 9 highlights: All match results and updated points table led by FC Goa
Kerala Blasters FC have been the biggest disappointment for fans in the ISL this year. The South Indian giants have failed to live up to the hype surrounding them from pre-season (especially since the arrival of Eelco Schattorie). They are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the table just three points above ISL debutants - Hyderabad FC. Hyderabad are winless in their last seven matches in the Indian Super League. However, they have shown signs of promise over the course of the ongoing season.
Also Read | Mumbai stops Bengaluru's unbeaten run in ISL
Also Read | ISL match in Guwahati postponed due to curfew in wake of CAB protests