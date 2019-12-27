Odisha Vs Jamshedpur ISL Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XI

Odisha FC host Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 10 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Odisha are currently on the 7th spot of the points table with just 2 wins in 9 games (Draws 3, Losses 4). The Odisha-based side have a total of 9 points to their name. The hosts have managed to win just once in their last 5 clashes. Odisha have found the net 11 times this season and conceded 14 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -3. As for Jamshedpur, they are on the 4th spot of the points table with 3 wins in 9 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). The Jamshedpur-based team have lost just once in their last five games. Jamshedpur have managed to bag a total of 13 points in the season with a goal difference of +1.

Odisha vs Jamshedpur: Live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Friday, December 27, 2019, 7:30 PM Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Where to Watch: Star Sports Network, Hotstar Premium and Jio TV.

Odisha vs Jamshedpur: Manager talks

Odisha FC manager Josep Gombau stated that it is indeed overwhelming for the team to play at home finally for the first time in front of the fans, who will come to support them. According to Gombau, they still have a chance to change their fortunes thhis season. The manager added that if Odisha beat Jamshedpur, they will be just one point behind them in the league.

Jamshedpur FC, who are on the fourth spot of the points table, have not won a single match in their last four. Addressing the issues in a pre-match press conference, Antonio Iriondo stated that they are working very hard for the win this week. Iriondo conceded that they are missing some very crucial players from their squad due to injuries. However, the 66-year-old Spaniard stated that they will enter the match with the intention to win.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Line-ups

Odisha FC:

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das; Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Nandhakumar, Jerry Mawihminghthanga; Aridane Santana

Jamshedpur FC:

Subrata Pal; Robin Gurung, Memo Moura, Tiri, Narender Gahlot; Aitor Monroy, Issac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sumeet Passi; CK Vineeth

