ISL Matchday 9 Highlights: All Match Results And Updated Points Table Led By FC Goa

The Indian Super League (ISL) has reached it's half-way mark as the league had enter into its 9th week. The Sunil Chhetri-inspired Bengaluru FC scored twice to clinch an easy win against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the opening match of the Matchday 9. The win saw the defending champions reach the second spot of the points table while the NEUFC dropped to the sixth place of the table but with a game in hand. NorthEast United have not won in their last four clashes. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC maintained their stable form in the league with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. The Mumbai-based team are on the fifth spot of the table while Jamshedpur FC are still in the top four of the standings.

Also Read | Erling Haaland’s Father Trolls Manchester United On Social Media Over Transfer Talk

ISL: Updated Points Table

Mumbai City FC are now unbeaten in the last five clashes with 2 wins and 3 draws. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have just won once in the last five games (Draws 3, Losses 1). The Southern derby between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters was an interesting one as the game saw 4 goals and a red card in it. Chennai won the game 3-1 against Kerala Blasters to switch positions with the visitors. While Hyderabad FC, one of ISL's debutants this season, shared the spoils with ATK in their last match. Hyderabad's Bobo and ATK's Roy Krishna both found the net twice for both the teams respectively.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Keen To Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City: Report

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Leaves Jupp Heynckes In Awe, Breaks His Bundesliga Record

But it was FC Goa that took the top spot of the ISL points table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Odisha FC. Ferran Corominas bagged a brace to lead his side to the glory. Brandon Fernandes also featured in the scoresheet with his 85th-minute goal. The Goa-based team have now won three consecutive games and have only lost once in their last five games. For Odisha FC, they are on the 7th spot of the table with just two wins in nine games. The matches will now resume on Thursday with ATK taking on Bengaluru FC.

Setting the benchmark! @FCGoaOfficial are the first team to score 💯 goals under the same head coach in the #HeroISL 👏#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Ii2KNh5V5n — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Diego Maradona Bizarrely Reveals About Being Abducted By 'aliens' In Sensational Interview