Istanbul Basaksehir Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Okan Buruk's Istanbul Basaksehir will host Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday, October 28. The Matchday 2 encounter between Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG is scheduled to kick off at 8:55 pm local time (11:25 pm IST) at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium. Here's a look at the Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG team news, Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG live stream details and our Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG prediction ahead of the game.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG prediction and preview

Istanbul Basaksehir suffered defeat on Matchday 1 of the new UCL season as RB Leipzig recorded a 2-0 win over the Super Lig side last week. However, following a slow start to their domestic season, Istanbul Basaksehir hammered Antalyaspor 5-1 at the weekend and will be hoping to cause an upset against PSG on Wednesday night. The defending Turkish champions are favourites to finish at the bottom of Group C, having been handed one of the most difficult groups to navigate through in their debut season in the UCL.

On the other hand, PSG suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Manchester United on Matchday 1 last week. Thomas Tuchel's side looked dull and lacklustre in their play for the majority of the game and will be hoping to register their first point(s) in the group later on Wednesday. Our Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG prediction is a 3-1 win for PSG.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have a number of injury concerns ahead of the clash against PSG and will be without the likes of Ugur Ucar, Junior Caicara and Muhammed Sarikaya. Nacer Chadli, Rafael and Martin Skrtel are also doubts for the game. Istanbul Basaksehir will rely on star forward Edin Visca to provide a spark in their attack.

PSG also have a list of injury concerns heading into their game against Istanbul Basaksehir as Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat are still on the sidelines. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is also ruled out with a hamstring problem. Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi are doubtful but the French giants will hope for their front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Di Maria to get the win at the Turkish capital.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG live stream: How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG live in India?

In India, the Istanbul Basaksehir vs PSG live telecast will air on Sony Six SD & HD (11:25 pm IST). The live streaming of the Champions League game will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Istanbul Basaksehir, PSG Instagram