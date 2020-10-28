Cristiano Ronaldo Tests POSITIVE For Coronavirus Again, Set To Miss Barcelona Clash

Following an embarrassing defeat against Real Madrid, Spanish giants Barcelona will take on Juventus in the second group stage clash of the Champions League this week. The Catalans have received a major boost ahead of the game against the defending Serie A champions with Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss the tie. The Portuguese ace tested positive for coronavirus for the third time this week and is, therefore, set to continue self-isolating.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 report positive again, set to miss Barcelona clash

According to the coronavirus guidelines set out by UEFA, an infected player should test negative at least 24 hours before a game. Ronaldo underwent a coronavirus test on Tuesday. The result of the test suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still infected and will have to continue his period in self-isolation.

Ronaldo contracted coronavirus while on national duty with Portugal. He was immediately placed under isolation with reports suggesting that the player was asymptomatic.

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus test a huge blow for Juventus

A test conducted later last week revealed that he was still infected with the coronavirus. Following this, he was forced to miss out on Juventus' Champions League opener against Dynamo Kyiv. He has also missed two of Juventus' Serie A fixtures, with both games ending in a draw.

The prospect of Ronaldo coming up against Lionel Messi triggered a wave of excitement among football fans all over the world when the groups were drawn. However, the dream of seeing the two superstars face off for the first time since Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in 2018 will not materialise anytime soon with the Portuguese winger now ruled out of the Barcelona tie.

Messi speaks on not seeing Cristiano Ronaldo vs Barcelona

Lionel Messi has a word or two for his arch-rival after Ronaldo's COVID-19 reports came to the fore. Speaking to DAZN last week, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said he had hoped that Ronaldo could make it to the line-up when Barcelona visit Turin. He also described his rivalry with the Portuguese ace as 'special.'

Juventus vs Barcelona live stream details

Amid Ronaldo's absence from the clash, the Champions League blockbuster has been scheduled to be played on Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers), October 28. The Juventus vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App with the match set to kick off at 1.30 am IST. The telecast of the game will be on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

