Mesut Ozil's Philanthropic Activities Continue, Provides 1400 School Meals In North London

Amid the controversy that has gripped his time and role at Arsenal, midfielder Mesut Ozil has been particularly active off the field. The German has been involved in philanthropic activities since long and has once again displayed his kind-heartedness. Mesut Ozil has been providing meals for school children in north London, in a major show of his philanthropic reach.

Ozil charity work continues, provides 1,400 meals to school children

According to a report by The Telegraph, Ozil has sprung into action in north London amid the detrimental impact following the coronavirus pandemic. The report reveals the former Real Madrid midfielder has been helping communities by providing at least 1,400 meals to school children every day.

Mesut Özil has been silently providing food for kids in different parts of London.



Such a great human being.

The 32-year-old has been active off the field for a while now. Arsenal had recently announced the club's mascot Gunnersaurus would be made redundant after 27 years of service, citing the financial restraints triggered by the pandemic. But Ozil swung to Gunnersaurus' rescue and promised to pay his wages until the time the midfielder is at the Emirates. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Ozil net worth currently clocks in at €91 million, some component of which is put to use for charitable activities.

Ozil wages a stumbling block with German frozen out

Amid the Ozil charity talks, there has been a whirling controversy of late between him and the club. The Germany international was excluded from the club's squad for the Premier League as well as the Europa League by manager Mikel Arteta. Moreover, he hasn't played a single game for the Gunners since March.

Various reports claimed that Ozil's hefty wages, estimated at £350,000 a week, proved a deterrent in his inclusion in the squad. The midfielder is the highest earner at the club but has seen a steep decline in his game time under Unai Emery and subsequently under Arteta. Ozil's exclusion also saves the club about £15,000 every week since he is not entitled to a win bonus now.

Ozil Arsenal contract runs down in 2021

The midfielder's contract with Arsenal ends in June next year. The club tried to get rid of the German this summer but found no suitors, particularly due to his high wages. With the club not keen on extending his stay, Ozil will leave as a free agent next summer. His agent Erkut Sogut, however, insists Ozil will speak sometime later on the reason for his exclusion from the squad.

Note: The Mesut Ozil net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Instagram