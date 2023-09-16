'It Causes A Lot Of Problem': Ashley Westwood's Jaw-dropping Comment On Messi And Neymar

The UEFA Champions League starts this Tuesday, and we are going to witness one of the best group of death of all time. Group F is the hardest group in the UCL's 2023-24 season. It consists of the French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

3 things you need to know

Mbappe will play for Paris Saint-Germain this season

Mbappe looks to lead the PSG attack

PSG have never won the Champions League

PSG will look to do great in this season’s competition after they were knocked out of the Round of 16 last season with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe in attack. The club has made some significant changes this season, with Messi joining Inter Miami, Neymar leaving for Al-Hilal, Sergio Ramos leaving for Sevilla and more. The club had been dealing with a lot in this summer's transfer window after Mbappe’s decision to not renew his contract with the club as he will be a free agent next summer.

Somehow, the PSG board convinced the French captain to stay this season, and he and the new faces will look to win their first-ever European trophy for the club. It is important to note that Mbappe is now the only big face in the club. He is now responsible for leading the PSG attack this season.

Ashley Westwood makes a huge statement about PSG’s attack

Ashley Westwood is a well-known former English football player, coach, and specialist with great knowledge of the sport. Westwood's passion for the game and coaching aspirations have had an impact on the football community. His experience and expertise have been invaluable assets in influencing the growth of the players and teams he has coached. Ashley Westwood's influence on football continues to grow, whether it's through player development, tactical analysis, or the evolution of an attacking style of play.

During a roundtable conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Ashley was asked: “Do you think that PSG will be mentally affected in this season’s UCL as they have lost many big names (Messi and Neymar) from the attack and Mbappe eyes to leave the club as soon as possible?”

Responding to the question, he stated:

No, I think it's better It's better for PSG They were carrying too many superstars, and they were not functioning well. You know, when you play with Messi and Neymar, you lose two players defensively. We know Messi doesn't defend, and we know Neymar doesn't defend, and that can leave you vulnerable in the Champions League. This is what happened last season to PSG, When you come against the top top teams, you need 11 players to defend properly It causes a lot of problem when two players don't want to defend and fight for the ball. For me this season PSG will be a little stronger side as PSG only has Mbappe as the star face and they have built a new foundation of stars, I believe they will do great in this season’s Champions League

PSG will kick off their campaign against the Bundesliga club, Borrussia Dortmunbd on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The match will be played at PSG's home ground Parc des Princes. Mbappe will look to lead the attack and will aim for a succesful season with the club.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023-24?

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from September 19, 2023, 10:15 PM onwards.