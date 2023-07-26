'It is a very delicate situation': Chelsea manager has his verdict on Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga has stretched more than expected. The French star has remained one of the most lucrative prospects in the game but Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear the player needs to leave the side if he doesn't renew his contract. There have been reports that the player has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer when his current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Kylian Mbappe lifted the World Cup with France in 2018

The PSG superstar's current deal runs out in 2024 but he does have the option to extend it for a year

The French captain has attracted suitors from all over the world

Kylian Mbappe receivs a world-record bid from Saudi Arabia

Recently Al Hilal made a record proposal to PSG for Mbappe as the Saudi Arabian outfit reportedly offered a record breaking sum of £259 million to acquire the service of the World Cup winner. PSG permitted Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe's contingent but it remains to be seen whether the player has the intention to leave Europe for more money.

Lifting the Champions League has been a priority for Mbappe who has seen himself faltering at PSG in Europe's premier competition.

Kylian Mbappe to play in the Premier League? Chyelsea manager has his say

A reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea has reportedly been mooted but the Blues manager delivered his verdict on the possibilities of the deal. Pochettino insisted they are not in line to land the PSG forward.

"In our past we were at PSG.

"I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk is too much noise, it is a very delicate situation and it is a situation they need to fix in Paris with Kylian, Kylian with PSG.

"But from our side, nothing to say. We are working in our reality, their reality is different - and they for sure have another reality. And from my side, nothing to say - only to support them and hope they find the best solution for both sides." PSG recently played a goalless draw with Al-Nassr in Japan in a pre-season friendly.