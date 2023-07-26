'He’s too young': How sports world reacted to Kylian Mbappe's massive $776M offer

The summer transfer window is in full swing with abrupt and planned movements taking place. Ahead of the start of proceedings, it was expected that Kylian Mbappe will make the biggest headlines and indeed he successfully became the biggest talking point of the window. From conveying his motive to Nasser Al-Khelaifi about not intending to extend the duration of his contract to being left out of PSG's squad from the pre-season Japan tour and subsequently being put on sale, the France captain has become a bearer of uncertainty. While different clubs in Europe are mulling over whether they carry the wherewithal to afford Mbappe, an exorbitant offer of $776M from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has left the football world in a state of bafflement.

3 things you need to know

Saudi club Al-Hilal have offered $776 million for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is not willing to extend his contract at PSG

Sports fraternity is shocked at the exorbitant amount Mbappe has been offered

Al-Hilal makes an unprecedented offer for Kylian Mbappe

While football fanatics still fight over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi regarding who is the undisputed GOAT, there is an individual who has left these icons behind, not when it comes to the trophies won, but at the wages, he is receiving at just 23. Kylian Mbappe's transfer has become a world affair in the last few years. Having signed a whopping deal with PSG just a year back, Mbappe apparently wants to leave PSG after his contract expires in 2024. PSG, who are obstinate over not letting him go for free have put him on the market and thus a spree of offers are coming in for the player. Chelsea, Barcelona, and Teenham Hotspurs are the clubs that have reportedly enquired about the player. Moreover, there are assertions that Mbappe is already in a verbal contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid. Amid all the melee, Saudi Club Al-Hilal have offered a price which could even force the biggest loyalists to think about taking the next flight to Riyadh.

Sports fraternity befuddled after witnessing Al-Hilal's exorbitent offer

$776 million at the age of 24! Not just the football world is muddled at this figure but the entire sports community is stunned at the startling offer of Al-Hilal. From Gary Linekar to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino have reacted to the transfer saga of Kylian Mbappe. Moreover, the sprint legend Usain Bolt and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo also made rumblings with their satirical posts. Here are their reactions.

He’s too young to semi-retire, surely? https://t.co/3elI1eJhjv — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 24, 2023

Equal Pay for the guys tackling & getting tackled plsssss 👀 https://t.co/jYpg84EWO9 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) July 25, 2023

Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea? 🔵💭



"I have nothing to say." 🤐



Mauricio Pochettino is questioned on a potential move for his former PSG player 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/X2IaMxQj3F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2023

I’m ready to unretire for this one year salary $776M 🤔 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 25, 2023

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀 pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

While PSG has reportedly accepted the offer made by Al-Hilal, Kylian Mbappe's future is still uncertain. What do you think, what's next in this stretched affair? Let us know in the comments section.